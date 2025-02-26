IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.68, for a total transaction of $19,659,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,914,158.52. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,655 shares of company stock valued at $40,665,374. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

