3,800 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

RBUF opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (RBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options.

