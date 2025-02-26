Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $86,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 97.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Chewy by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,620,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,281,000 after acquiring an additional 929,116 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,756,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,581 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,159.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,561,427 shares of company stock valued at $933,874,848 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chewy Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.