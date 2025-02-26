Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $86,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 97.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Chewy by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,620,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,281,000 after acquiring an additional 929,116 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,756,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,581 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,159.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,561,427 shares of company stock valued at $933,874,848 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.