Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 224.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

