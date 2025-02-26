Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Susquehanna

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

