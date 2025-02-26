Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 14,500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

