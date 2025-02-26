Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 334,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.