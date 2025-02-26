Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 300 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,991,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $263.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,297.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $277.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Berenberg Bank lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile



Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

