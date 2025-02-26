Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $19.63 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,189 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $101,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,023. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,240 shares of company stock worth $3,529,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $573.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $567.01 and its 200-day moving average is $527.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.