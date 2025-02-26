Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Buys $323,640.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. The trade was a 17.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,375,000 after acquiring an additional 187,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,444,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

