The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Price

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OPAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $3.75 to $3.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

NYSE:OPAD opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $174.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

