JFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

