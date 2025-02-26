TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.340-4.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.870-0.890 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Shares of TJX opened at $122.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

