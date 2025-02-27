Short Interest in TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Declines By 90.4%

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TeamViewer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 2,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer remote, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise cloud-based remote connectivity solution for scale, productivity, and security; TeamViewer Frontline, an enterprise augmented reality solution productivity platform; endpoint security for remote devices; TeamViewer Remote Management that manages, monitors, tracks, patches, and protects computers, devices, and software from a single platform; TeamViewer Mobile Device Management, which enables the onboarding, roll-out, management, and troubleshooting of mobile devices; and Tensor Embedded for after-sales support of connected equipment.

