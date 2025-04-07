Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Elizabeth Surkovic Buys 1,461 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Surkovic purchased 1,461 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £4,996.62 ($6,440.60).

Shares of IEM opened at GBX 327.74 ($4.22) on Monday. Impax Environmental Markets has a one year low of GBX 319.50 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 384.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £760.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

