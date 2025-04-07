Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Elizabeth Surkovic Buys 1,461 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Surkovic purchased 1,461 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £4,996.62 ($6,440.60).
Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance
Shares of IEM opened at GBX 327.74 ($4.22) on Monday. Impax Environmental Markets has a one year low of GBX 319.50 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 384.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £760.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 0.79.
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
