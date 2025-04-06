Top Toy Stocks Worth Watching – April 6th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are the shares of companies that primarily manufacture or sell toys and related entertainment products. These stocks can be subject to seasonal trends and changing consumer preferences, making their market performance more volatile compared to more diversified companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $50.60 on Friday, hitting $916.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,160,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,899. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $702.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $406.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $988.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $948.02.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $4.17 on Friday, reaching $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,185,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,182,696. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $666.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,215,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,431. Target has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $173.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.73.

