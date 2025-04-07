Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 11.9 %

About Ivanhoe Mines

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$10.27 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

