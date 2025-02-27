TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 787.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of TBC Bank Group stock remained flat at $51.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. TBC Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

