TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 787.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.
TBC Bank Group Stock Performance
Shares of TBC Bank Group stock remained flat at $51.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. TBC Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TBC Bank Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.