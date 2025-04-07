Insider Selling: Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Sells 34,905 Shares of Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 34,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.71), for a total value of £46,423.65 ($59,839.71).

JSG opened at GBX 127 ($1.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £526.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.72. Johnson Service Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 172 ($2.22).

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 10.20 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.98%.

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

