Insider Selling: Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Sells 34,905 Shares of Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 34,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.71), for a total value of £46,423.65 ($59,839.71).
Johnson Service Group Price Performance
JSG opened at GBX 127 ($1.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £526.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.72. Johnson Service Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 172 ($2.22).
Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 10.20 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.95%.
Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend
About Johnson Service Group
Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.
Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.
Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.
A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Service Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.