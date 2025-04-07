Luda Technology Group’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:LUD)

Luda Technology Group’s (NYSE:LUD – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 8th. Luda Technology Group had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Luda Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LUD opened at $3.97 on Monday. Luda Technology Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.43.
About Luda Technology Group
