Turtle Beach (TBCH) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Turtle Beach to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Turtle Beach has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turtle Beach’s competitors have a beta of -8.07, indicating that their average stock price is 907% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach 1.41% 9.18% 3.88% Turtle Beach Competitors -18.70% -50.08% -5.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Turtle Beach and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Turtle Beach and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach 0 0 2 0 3.00 Turtle Beach Competitors 229 486 1025 50 2.50

Turtle Beach presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.32%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 55.03%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turtle Beach and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach $372.77 million -$17.68 million 13.65 Turtle Beach Competitors $399.59 million -$90.17 million 8.56

Turtle Beach’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Turtle Beach. Turtle Beach is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Turtle Beach beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

