CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$174.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$163.31.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$154.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$143.44. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$107.80 and a 12-month high of C$174.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

