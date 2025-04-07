Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 8th. Analysts expect Lexaria Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 88.88% and a negative net margin of 1,473.04%. On average, analysts expect Lexaria Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 7.8 %

Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lexaria Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

