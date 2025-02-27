Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $18.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.80. 319,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $79.37 and a 1-year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. This trade represents a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,189.48. This trade represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 809.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

