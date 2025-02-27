Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.99. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.80. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $102.49.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

