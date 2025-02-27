REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the January 31st total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

REC Silicon ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RNWEF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,178. REC Silicon ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various Signature Silane gas, a pure form of silicon that produces product for fuel industries comprising specialty gases, including Dichlorosilane, Monochlorosilane, and Disilane for use in the manufacturing processes of flat panel displays, semiconductors, and solar cells; solar grade polysilicon, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules; and electronic grade polysilicon consisting of float zone-based devices are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, internet of things, and big data, as well as Czochralski for manufacturing of semiconductor wafers used in memory processors, optics, and micro electromechanical systems.

