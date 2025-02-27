REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the January 31st total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.
REC Silicon ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RNWEF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,178. REC Silicon ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.
About REC Silicon ASA
