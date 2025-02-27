Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITSY traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,967. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.79. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $335.73 and a 12 month high of $550.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.44 and a 200 day moving average of $411.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 42.43 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

