1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Zacks reports. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 64,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,365. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.96. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1stdibs.Com stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of 1stdibs.Com worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIBS. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Monday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

