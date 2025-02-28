4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.53. 1,216,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,217. The company has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.81. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

