Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Up 246.9% in February

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 246.9% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

LMRMF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

