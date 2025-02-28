Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.530-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.9 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.090-11.170 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Salesforce stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.89.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,936.08. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,696,838.46. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.