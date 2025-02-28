Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Up 255.0% in February

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 255.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FFXDF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,248. Fairfax India has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

