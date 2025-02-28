3,686 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Purchased by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $65.95 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

