Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Boosts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 139.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,138 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $29,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494,209 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,274,000 after purchasing an additional 159,043 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,457 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,912 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,128,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,804 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.70 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

