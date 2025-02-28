SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 43,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $559.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

