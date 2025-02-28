Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $3.03 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

