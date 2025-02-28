Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $26.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $26,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.