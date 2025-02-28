VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Holdings Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

