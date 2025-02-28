VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Holdings Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.