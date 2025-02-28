Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Purchases 24,140 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 563.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Sony Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $25.04 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

