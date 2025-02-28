Illumine Investment Management LLC Makes New $595,000 Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $163.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.73 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.11 and a 200-day moving average of $177.83.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,390.84. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

