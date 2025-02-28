ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASX Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. ASX has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

ASX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.66. ASX’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

