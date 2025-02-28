Short Interest in PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Drops By 84.0%

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PCS Edventures! Stock Down 5.3 %

PCSV stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. PCS Edventures! has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.50.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

