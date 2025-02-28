Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,315,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 256,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $29.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

