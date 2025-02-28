Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 83.7% in February

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

BDNNY stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. Boliden AB has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $72.70.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDNNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

