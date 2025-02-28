Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of KEYS opened at GBX 514.40 ($6.48) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 537.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 586.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.26. Keystone Law Group has a 52 week low of GBX 494.34 ($6.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 730 ($9.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration.

