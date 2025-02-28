Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Keystone Law Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of KEYS opened at GBX 514.40 ($6.48) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 537.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 586.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.26. Keystone Law Group has a 52 week low of GBX 494.34 ($6.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 730 ($9.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Keystone Law Group Company Profile
