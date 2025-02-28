Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Ian Bull Acquires 400 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull acquired 400 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,240 ($40.84) per share, with a total value of £12,960 ($16,334.76).

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 3,244.07 ($40.89) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,025.90 ($38.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,124 ($64.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,267.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,610.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.80) EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. Analysts predict that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

