BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.45 and traded as high as C$7.43. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$6.88, with a volume of 3,037,414 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$33,045.12. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.