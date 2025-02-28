BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.45 and traded as high as C$7.43. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$6.88, with a volume of 3,037,414 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.
BlackBerry Stock Down 1.9 %
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$33,045.12. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.