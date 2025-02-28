Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,007.93 ($25.31) and traded as high as GBX 2,198 ($27.70). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,182 ($27.50), with a volume of 900,183 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,400 ($30.25) to GBX 2,560 ($32.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,149.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,007.93. The firm has a market cap of £5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

