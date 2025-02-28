Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFC

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.