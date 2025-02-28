Versor Investments LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 192.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

